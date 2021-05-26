Tributes
PODCAST: On ‘The Other Side of Paradise,’ the ongoing quest for the truth in Lisa Au’s murder

Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a new podcast from Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a new podcast from Hawaii News Now.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:20 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been nearly 40 years since Lisa Au was murdered, in a crime that shocked and rattled Oahu for years.

The 19-year-old Kailua hairdresser’s body was found in a ravine on Tantalus in January 1982.

And those old enough to remember the case might also recall the fear that spread through the community following her death ― when a policeman was suspected of her murder.

In episode 7 of “The Other Side of Paradise,” HNN investigative reporter Lynn Kawano reviews the early missteps in the investigation and highlights how key evidence was overlooked.

She also speaks to Au’s sister, Mei Li McIntyre, about her ongoing quest for the truth.

“My parents are gone and they know what happened now,” she said. “The living want to know.”

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts:

Follow The Other Side of Paradise podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or wherever you get your podcasts.

