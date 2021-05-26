PODCAST: ‘The Other Side of Paradise’ revisits the devastating case of ‘Peter Boy’ Kema

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In episode 6 of “The Other Side of Paradise,” HNN investigative reporter Lynn Kawano revisits the devastating case of “Peter Boy” Kema.

The Big Island 6-year-old was tortured by his parents, resulting in his death in 1997.

But despite a years-long search and statewide publicity, confirmation of his death didn’t come until 2016, when his mother confessed in court.

Her husband later admitted he killed the boy and dumped his remains in the ocean.

Randall Rosenberg, attorney for the Kema children, said up until that point the boy was still considered missing. But the state is arguing that the statue of limitations on a civil filing has run out.

The tactic, already thrown out by one judge, is threatening to push back the case for years.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts:

Follow The Other Side of Paradise podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or wherever you get your podcasts.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.