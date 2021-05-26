Pacific Fleet monitoring Russian spy vessel operating in waters off Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The US Pacific confirmed Wednesday that it is monitoring a Russian spy vessel operating in international waters off Hawaii.
In a statement, the fleet said it will “continue to track it through the duration of its time here.”
“Through maritime patrol aircraft, surface ships and joint capabilities, we can closely monitor all vessels in the Indo-Pacific area of operations.”
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that the Russian spy ship has been there for several days and forced the delay of a Missile Defense Agency test.
