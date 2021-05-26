National Champion UH men’s volleyball team to be celebrated on Kauai this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2021 NCAA National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball team will take a trip to the Garden Isle for a victory tour on Kauai this weekend.
On Saturday, May 29th, Grove Farm is set to host a community celebration for the ‘Bows at Puhi Park, where the Kauai community will hear from head coach Charlie Wade and get a chance to meet several members of the National Championship squad.
The celebration is set to go from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the over 5 acre park with strict social distancing guidance put in place with mandatory mask wearing.
Puhi Park is located directly across the highway from the Kauai Community College — parking will be at Puhi Park, with KCC allowing fans to park at their campus.
