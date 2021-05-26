Maui Police Commision votes to allow former chief to retire in ‘good standing’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite being caught on camera fleeing the scene of an accident, former Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu is now allowed to retire in good standing.
In November, security cameras recorded Faaumu driving away after hitting a parked motorcycle at the Queen Kaahumanu Center parking lot.
The Maui Police Commission met to discuss the incident Tuesday and voted to let Faaumu keep his benefits and other credentials.
Although the decision was made to allow Faaumu to retire in good standing, some commissioners said the situation should have been handled differently.
“Again the accident itself is not really the problem,” said Mark Redecker of the Maui Police Commission.
“By failing to notify us that there was an incident, he was able to hide the fact that this was going on during the time that we were deliberating on his evaluation. And I just personally think the public is not being served with ‘Okay I can hide this and I’ll retire quick.’”
The commission also requested an unredacted version of the incident report.
