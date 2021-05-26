Tributes
'I wouldn't call myself a hero': Gas station customer stops armed robbery

Brice Gathercole, a gas station customer in Iowa, distracted and disarmed a robber while police...
Brice Gathercole, a gas station customer in Iowa, distracted and disarmed a robber while police moved in for the arrest.(Source: KCCI via CNN)
By KCCI Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:05 AM HST|Updated: May. 26, 2021 at 5:12 AM HST
COLFAX, Iowa (KCCI) – A convenience store robbery outside Des Moines ended peacefully thanks to a customer who distracted and disarmed the suspect.

Brice Gathercole never imagined a quick trip to a Casey’s convenience store Tuesday would turn into him interrupting a robbery.

“I just pulled up. I was walking in to get a bag of ice,” Gathercole said.

“I came up to the counter, and there’s this gentleman standing behind the counter with a gun stuffing his pockets full of cigarettes.”

The store’s three clerks were hiding in a closet office, on the phone with police.

“I just started talking to him, you know, trying to keep everything nice and calm and cool, you know, asking if he needed any help or if he needed a ride somewhere. Anything to get him kind of calm and relaxed,” Gathercole said.

While that conversation was going on inside, Colfax Police Department officers and Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies were swarming the store outside.

“I tell him, I say, ‘You know, I’m trying to help you here,’” Gathercole said.

“I said, ‘Could you point that somewhere else?’ And he looked away just for a second. I grabbed the barrel of the gun, pulled it off to my side and then took it away from him.”

Gathercole said he knew the officers were outside, so he went out the door with the gun held high above his head.

Police took suspect Danny Stevens into custody, and no one was hurt.

“It turned out the best way it could,” Colfax Police Chief Andy Summy said.

Summy called Gathercole – who has no law enforcement or military training – a hero, even if Gathercole wouldn’t go that far.

“I wouldn’t call myself a hero,” he said. “I was just helping out.”

Copyright 2021 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

