HPD investigating officer-involved shooting that left man in critical condition

Honolulu police are investigating a shooting in Kalihi. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | May 26, 2021 at 4:40 AM HST - Updated May 26 at 4:40 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an officer-involved shooting late Tuesday that left a man in critical condition.

Authorities responded around 11:30 p.m. to Hikina Lane and North King Street.

Emergency Medical Services said a man in his 30s was transported to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

Authorities have not provided further details.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in two months, including the fatal police shootings of 29-year-old Lindani Myeni on April 14 and 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap on April 5.

This story will be updated.

