HPD investigating officer-involved shooting that left man in critical condition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an officer-involved shooting late Tuesday that left a man in critical condition.
Authorities responded around 11:30 p.m. to Hikina Lane and North King Street.
Emergency Medical Services said a man in his 30s was transported to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound.
Authorities have not provided further details.
This is the third officer-involved shooting in two months, including the fatal police shootings of 29-year-old Lindani Myeni on April 14 and 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap on April 5.
