Healthier Hawaii: Concerns about COVID-19 in children

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:47 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are growing about children becoming infected and hospitalized with COVID, especially as more cases are popping up in schools.

Dr. Natascha Ching, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, describes some of the symptoms.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

