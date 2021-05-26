Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Healthier Hawaii: What to know about the Delta variant of COVID

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:16 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health experts are tracking the new Delta variant of coronavirus.

Dr. Douglas Kwock, vice president of medical affairs at Hawaii Pacific Health, explains what we should know about the highly contagious strain on COVID-19.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
State raises alarms after confirming community spread of Delta variant
Law enforcement was called in to remove a disruptive passenger on a plane that landed in...
Video of HNL-bound disruptive traveler surfaces amid national debate on unruly passengers
HNN File
EMS: Man in serious condition after apparent gunshot wound to upper chest
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
(File)
With a long ‘intent to veto list,’ governor meets opposition for what’s there—and what’s not

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Healthier Hawaii: What to know about the Delta variant of COVID
According to CNN, on Father's Day Usain Bolt announced the birth of twin sons.
What's Trending: Usain Bolt welcomes twin sons
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Business Report: May hotel report
Dennis Agena
Sunrise Sports: Coach Dennis Agena