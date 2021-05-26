Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Healthier Hawaii: Monoclonal antibody treatments

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:56 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More medical centers, including some here in Hawaii, are offering monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID.

Dr. Monica Price, chief of urgent care at Hawaii Pacific Health, talks about what exactly they are and how they work.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday marks one week since 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was reported missing.
Missing girl had serious injuries investigated by state in past 2 years
The two men have since flown back to the mainland.
2 Louisiana men arrested for failing to comply with Hawaii’s traveler rules
Mug shots for 47-year-old Alexander Aquino and 37 year-old Amy Aquino.
Hawaii Island couple accused of imprisoning 14-year-old
Hawaii reports 280 new COVID-19 cases; vaccination rate ticks up to 66.6%
Three HPD officers are under investigation for allegedly causing and then fleeing the scene of...
Family of teen paralyzed in ‘atrocious’ crash sues city and HPD, alleging a cover-up

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Healthier Hawaii: Monoclonal antibody treatments
Restaurants on the Roof: Skybox Taphouse
Restaurants on the Roof: Skybox Taphouse
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As seen on Sunrise
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
‘Hawaii Five-0’ actor Al Harrington dies at 85