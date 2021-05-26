Hawaii reports 50 new COVID cases; no additional deaths

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 50 new COVID cases Wednesday, pushing the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 35,974.
There were no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 496.
Of the new cases, 30 were on Oahu, nine on Hawaii Island, six on Maui, and one on Molokai. And there were residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, the state Health Department has reported 933 cases.
So far, the state said has administered 1,480,432 vaccine doses. Some 49% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 57% have gotten at least one dose.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.