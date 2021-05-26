Tributes
Hawaii reports 45 new COVID cases; one additional fatality

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:54 AM HST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 45 new COVID cases Thursday and one additional fatality, bringing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 501.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 36,402 COVID infections in the islands.

Of the 45 new cases, 36 were on Oahu, three on Hawaii Island, one on Kauai, and one on Maui. There were also four residents diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 685 cases in the last 14 days.

So far, the state said it has administered 1,546,754 vaccine doses. Some 52% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 59% have gotten at least one dose.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

