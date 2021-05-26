Hawaii reports 30 new COVID cases, no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 30 new COVID cases Monday and no additional fatalities.

There have been 764 cases in the last 14 days.

Of the new cases, 20 were on Oahu, six on Maui, and one on Kauai. There were also three cases diagnosed out-of-state.

The statewide total for infections since the pandemic began is 36,276.

The death toll from the virus in Hawaii remains at 500.

So far, the state said it has administered 1,513,894 vaccine doses. Some 51% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 58% have gotten at least one dose.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

