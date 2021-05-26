Hawaii reports 122 new COVID cases; one additional death

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 122 new COVID cases on Sunday, largely because of a significant surge in infections on Hawaii Island.

The triple-digit increase in cases was largely linked to an outbreak at Hawaii Community Correctional Center.

Of the 122 new cases, 63 were on Hawaii Island, 48 on Oahu, six on Maui, and two on Kauai. There were also three residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Meanwhile, one additional fatality was reported, bringing the death toll in Hawaii to 500.

The statewide total for infections since the pandemic began is 36,246.

So far, the state said it has administered 1,513,894 vaccine doses. Some 51% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 58% have gotten at least one dose.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

