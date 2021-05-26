Hawaii reports 48 new COVID cases; 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 48 new COVID cases and one additional fatality on Saturday, pushing the death toll from the virus in the state to 499.

Meanwhile, the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began is 36,124.

Of the new cases, 28 were on Oahu, 11 on the Big Island and six in Maui County. There were also three residents diagnosed out-of-state.

In the last 14 days, the state Health Department has reported 810 cases.

So far, the state said has administered 1,513,894 vaccine doses. Some 51% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 58% have gotten at least one dose.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

