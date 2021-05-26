Tributes
Hawaii reports 44 new COVID cases; 51% of population vaccinated

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:54 AM HST
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 44 new COVID cases on Friday, pushing the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 36,076.

Meanwhile, there were no new deaths reported. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 498.

Of the new cases, 24 were on Oahu, seven on Maui, five on the Big Island and one on Molokai. There were also seven residents diagnosed out-of-state.

In the last 14 days, the state Health Department has reported 866 cases.

So far, the state said has administered 1,513,894 vaccine doses. Some 51% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 58% have gotten at least one dose.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

