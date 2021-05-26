Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID fatalities; 58 new cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported two new COVID fatalities on Thursday, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 498.

Meanwhile, there were 58 new cases reported.

Of the new cases, 38 were on Oahu, nine were on Maui, and six were on Hawaii Island. There were also five residents diagnosed out-of-state.

In the last 14 days, the state Health Department has reported 911 cases.

Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has logged 36,032 infections.

So far, the state said has administered 1,505,110 vaccine doses. Some 50% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 57% have gotten at least one dose.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

