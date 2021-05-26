Tributes
3 new COVID-related fatalities reported statewide; 81 new cases

COVID-19 lab test/FILE
COVID-19 lab test/FILE(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:58 AM HST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Health said Hawaii’s COVID death toll climbed to 505 on Sunday. That’s an increase of three additional deaths from the day prior.

All three fatalities were patients on Oahu.

Meanwhile, the state also reported 81 new cases: 35 on Hawaii Island, 32 on Oahu, 12 on Maui, and 2 out of state.

Over the last 14 days, DOH says there has been 708 new cases throughout the state.

So far, the state said it has administered 1,553,304 vaccine doses. Some 52% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 59% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the DOH:

