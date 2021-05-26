Hawaii reports 69 new COVID cases; no additional deaths

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 69 new COVID infections Friday and no additional fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 36,471 COVID infections in the islands.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 501.

Of the 69 new cases, 27 were on Oahu, 25 were on Hawaii Island, and 13 were on Maui. There were also four residents diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 694 cases in the last 14 days.

So far, the state said it has administered 1,553,304 vaccine doses. Some 52% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 59% have gotten at least one dose.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

