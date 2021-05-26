Former hokulea crewmember pleads guilty for role in drug ring

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu businessman Sam Kapoi has pleaded guilty to federal drug crimes for his role in a drug ring.
U.S. prosecutors say he and several others conspired to distribute at least 50 grams of meth in 2019.
Court documents say he flew with the drugs to Kona where co-conspirators further distributed it throughout Hawaii Island. When he was arrested in February 2020, law enforcement officers found 1,342.4 grams of meth in his possession.
He initially pled not guilty to the charges, but entered a plea deal with prosecutors. He admitted to one count against him in exchange for one count to be dropped.
Kapoi is a former respected Hokulea crewmember. When the voyaging canoe came back from their worldwide voyage in 2017, he was one of the members who took part in a traditional and rare spear throwing ceremony.
He could face up to 10 years behind bars when he’s sentenced in October.
