Forecast: Trade winds to strengthen before the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The low pressure system north of the islands will weaken over the next few days. A weak ridge will build north of the region allowing light to moderate trade winds will return from Wednesday through Friday. Trade winds will diminish once again over the holiday weekend with drier trends lasting through Memorial Day.
Surf will be below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels along all shores for the foreseeable future, but a steady pulse of small to moderate swells are expected from both the S and NW. The S swells will push surf close to HSA-levels along S facing shores over the next couple of days, trending a little lower over the weekend. Surf along N facing shores will trend a little higher over the next couple of days, with a potentially larger NW swell arriving on Memorial Day and persisting into next week.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.