Forecast: Trade winds to strengthen before the weekend

Surf will be below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels along all shores for the foreseeable future, but a steady pulse of small to moderate swells are expected from both the S and NW. The S swells will push surf close to HSA-levels along S facing shores over the next couple of days, trending a little lower over the weekend. Surf along N facing shores will trend a little higher over the next couple of days, with a potentially larger NW swell arriving on Memorial Day and persisting into next week.