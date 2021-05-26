Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

‘Extinct’ Galapagos tortoise reemerges after 100 years, researchers say

Scientists discovered a tortoise found in the Galapagos Islands belongs to a species believed...
Scientists discovered a tortoise found in the Galapagos Islands belongs to a species believed to be extinct. (Source: Government of Ecuador via CNN Newsource)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:45 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ, Ecuador (Gray News) - Scientists discovered a giant tortoise found in the Galapagos Islands belongs to a species believed to be extinct.

The variety of tortoise hadn’t been seen for more than 100 years, according to a statement released by the Ecuadorian government.

Researchers with the Giant Tortoise Restoration Initiative first found it in February 2019 on the island of Fernandina.

The tortoise belongs to the Chelonoidis phantasticus species. It is also known as the Fernandina Giant Tortoise, according to a CNN article. A genetic study was used to confirm its species.

Before the recent discovery, a specimen of the species was last seen in 1906.

In the statement, the director of the Galapagos National Park said the discovery “strengthens their plans” to find other species of tortoises as well as start a breeding program to “recover the species.”

The tortoise is a female and is believed to be about 100 years old. Researchers speculate the tortoise isn’t alone and say they’ve found tracks and scents of other tortoises believed to be of the same species.

According to the statement, the tortoise was taken to a center for giant tortoises on the nearby island of Santa Cruz.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has been placed under lockdown as authorities investigate a...
Lockdown lifted at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following security probe
A jeep was being towed from the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Kalihi.
HPD: Fugitive critically injured in police shooting was ‘brandishing’ gun at officers
Sam Kapoi
Former Hokulea crewmember pleads guilty for role in drug ring
As visitor arrivals have increased statewide, so has the demand for rental cars and a couple of...
As rental car shortage worsens, Hawaii transportation companies see an opportunity
Kalani Naki and his fiance, Lei Kalanui, who was left paralyzed during a violent carjacking in...
A violent carjacking changed her life in an instant. Her recovery could take years.

Latest News

A father of two from Florida breaks his neck while vacationing in Colorado.
Father breaks neck while vacationing
An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Ex-wife: Employee who killed 9 in Calif. talked of workplace attacks
(File)
Vaccine clinic planned for Windward Mall
Huge fuel storage tanks at Red Hill have been a community concern for years. (Image: Navy)
Group disputes Navy’s claim that recent leak at Red Hill fuel tanks was contained
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
State: ‘Variants of concern’ now make of majority of COVID cases in Hawaii