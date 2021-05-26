City to modify over a dozen bus routes to account for pandemic ridership levels

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city Department of Transportation said it will be modifying and discontinuing several bus routes to account for new ridership levels during the pandemic.
With less people using certain bus routes, DOT said it will be modifying more than a dozen TheBus schedules and routes across Oahu.
The route changes will go into effect Sunday.
The city said service for underutilized routes will be reallocated to other communities and routes that are used more frequently.
Changes will include removing and adding stops as well as renumbering certain routes.
The following routes will be discontinued:
- Route 80A, Hawaii Kai Park and Ride Express, University
- Route 80B, Upper Aina Haina Express
- Route 235, Kahala Mall, Waialae Iki
