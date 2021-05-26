CBS Sports Network set to air two Rainbow Warriors football games in 2021

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Mountain West conference announced their 32-game CBS Sports national television package on Wednesday, with the University of Hawaii football team appearing twice on national television in 2021.
The ‘Bows will make their 2021 national TV debut will be at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex against Fresno State on October 2nd — kick-off is set for 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
Two weeks after their bout with the Bulldogs, UH takes a trip to the Battle Born State to play Nevada at Mackay Stadium on October 16th — kick off against the Wolf Pack is set for 4:30 p.m. Hawaii time.
2021 will be the second year of the Mountain West’s six-year broadcast contract with CBS Sports and FOX Sports — The FOX Sports 2021 TV slate is to be released on Thursday.
Spectrum Sports and Stadium will also announce additional broadcasts for the ‘Bows in the coming months.
