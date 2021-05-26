Can you ask your contractors if they’re vaccinated? (And what happens if they say no?)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As more and more residents get vaccinated in Hawaii, there’s a growing debate over whether people can ask others if they got their COVID shots.
Some, like the chairman of the House Health Committee, said vaccination records are medical records and are therefore protected from disclosure.
“The vaccination card is a CDC health record so that is protected, private information,” said state Rep. Ryan Yamane, who noted that his view is based on discussions he had with the Health Department.
“People can ask for that information, however, it’s up to the individual if they want to share it or not.”
But lawyers say people have a right to ask vendors and contractors they do business with if they had gotten their COVID shots.
“If it is not offensive to the reasonable person and there’s a legitimate concern to the public, then you can ask those questions,” said employment law attorney Jeffrey Harris.
“I tell you what, a guy who comes to my house to fix the plumbing, he’s either going to have a mask on or he’s going to be vaccinated.”
Attorney Anna Elento-Sneed says the EEOC has issued guidelines on the matter, saying employers can also ask their workers if they had been vaccinated.
But she said legal problems could arise if the employee said they didn’t take the vaccine due to a pre-existing medical condition.
“If you were to somehow exclude them, the argument or the concern would be the excluded employee ... is going to be excluded because of their physical impairment,” she said.
The Health Department is encouraging mass vaccination but so far hasn’t provided guidance about how to find out who’s vaccinated and who isn’t.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.