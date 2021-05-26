USGS: After nearly 6 months of volcanic activity, Kilauea eruption has hit pause

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly half a year of volcanic activity, the US Geological Survey said Kilauea is no longer erupting.
Over the last 48 hours, scientists said no active lava was observed in webcam images of the Halemaumau Crater lava lake surface. USGS also said there was no glow seen from the area at night.
USGS made the announcement Wednesday that the eruption in Halemaumau at the summit of Kilauea has paused.
Since the eruption in December, more than 40 million cubic meters of lava have spewed from the summit.
Scientists said the lava also created a 751-foot tall addition to the crater and that the lake’s surface is now covered by stagnant and solidified lava crust.
At the peak of Kilauea’s 2020 eruption, residents and visitors flocked to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to catch a glimpse of the fiery scene.
Following the announcement of a paused eruption in Halemaumau, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will lower the Volcano Alert Level for ground based hazards from “Watch” to “Advisory.”
HVO continues to monitor Kilauea Volcano closely for additional signs of changes in activity.
Scientists said it is possible that the Halemaumau vent could resume eruption or that Kilauea is entering a period of dormancy before its next eruption.
