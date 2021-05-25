Victim killed in Nanakuli shooting identified as tips on suspect sought

Victim Jonah Ongory was killed Monday in Nanakuli. (Source: CrimeStoppers Honolulu)
By HNN Staff | May 25, 2021 at 4:51 PM HST - Updated May 25 at 4:51 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu CrimeStoppers put a call out to the public for help in solving a murder in West Oahu.

The victim was publicly identified Tuesday as 46-year-old Jonah Ongory. He was shot and killed in the area of Paakea Road and Hakimo Road in Nanakuli around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Multiple gunshots were reported to police.

“Upon the officers arrival, they did locate a body in the roadway,” HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes said at the scene Monday.

Police haven’t released details on the suspect or a getaway vehicle. They’re hoping tipsters will come forward to submit anonymous information by calling 955-8300, or by submitting it online or through the P3 mobile app.

