UH’s Kole Kaler continues to be a leader for ‘Bows heading into final series

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the end of the 2021 Rainbow Warriors baseball season draws near, UH shortstop Kole Kaler has been a constant in a season full of the unexpected.
Kaler was named one of the 30 semifinalists for the Brooks Wallace award this week, an award given to the nation’s best shortstop — quickly becoming a leader on the team as a transfer two years ago.
“It kind of happened quick, I think the guys kind of respected me from as soon as i walked on campus.” Kaler told reporters. “I think it just comes from the way I go about my business and how hard I work, but it wasn’t too long before I found myself in a leadership role, you know just trying to help the young guys.”
The Arizona native also leads the team statistically, leading the offense with a .335 average, 64 hits and 15 stolen bases. The junior has 12 doubles, three triples and two home runs — becoming only the sixth ‘Bow to hit for the cycle earlier this year.
In a year full of changes to the lineup, Kaler has been a constant fixture of the middle of the diamond, something he says is his biggest asset to the team.
“I mean the best ability is availability, they always say that.” Kaler said. “I definitely take pride in that, I’m always trying to take care of my body and do extra things to get myself right for the weekend, but I definitely take a lot of pride in that.”
His work ethic has also caught the eye of head coach Mike Trapasso, who says Kaler has earned his trust in just two quick years.
“He’s the glue for our club, has been for the two years.” Coach Trapasso said. “He’s the guy that holds everything together, he’s the guy that we look to to be the leader and he’s one of the favorite players I’ve coached in my career because of the type of person that he is, he brings it every single day.”
“You want to talk about consistency, it’s Kole Kaler.” Coach Trapasso said. “Defensively, offensively, just leadership wise, he’s going to give you everything he’s got every single day with no excuses, he is a professional through and through and I can’t wait to see what happens in his career.”
The BaseBows head to the mainland to close out the 2021 season against Cal Poly — game one set for Friday at 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.