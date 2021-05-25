Police investigate apparent road rage-related shooting in Waimalu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent shooting Tuesday afternoon in which road rage may have been involved, law enforcement sources said.
Moanalua Road and Kaahumanu were shut down in the Waimalu area around 5 p.m. as police investigated. The roads reopened shortly after.
Sources said at least two shots were fired, shattering the windows of a vehicle, though no immediate injuries were reported.
By 5:45 p.m., police were at an apartment on Lipoa Place just off Kamehameha Highway attempting to identify a suspect. There was no official word on arrests at this time.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
