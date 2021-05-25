Hawaii no longer requires masks outdoors; governor OKs outdoor water sports

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In what was described as a big step toward “normalcy,” the governor on Tuesday announced masks are no longer required outdoors, ocean sports would again be allowed, and several counties are poised to ease restrictions on businesses and gatherings.
The changes come as Hawaii pushes more people to get vaccinated ― even eyeing an incentive program in a bid to get more shots in arms ― and as tourism continues to make a speedy recovery.
“Getting vaccinated is the best way to get to normal ... so that we can relax the restrictions,” said Gov. David Ige, in a news conference.
He added the amended outdoor mask rules are effective immediately and apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Indoors, masks are still required ― also across the board.
“Outdoor activities are very, very safe,” said Dr. Libby Char, state Health Department director. “When we are outdoors, we will not need to wear a mask. When we are indoors, we will still need to wear a mask.”
She added that while masks aren’t required outdoors, wearing one in a group outdoors is recommended. She also noted that restrictions on gathering size remain in place. On Oahu, social gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer people.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi added there are planned amendments to the island’s tiered reopening system that would take into account the state’s vaccination rate.
As of Tuesday, 49% of Hawaii’s residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
When Oahu gets to 50%, the city wants to allow outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people.
While masks aren’t going away, Tuesday’s change is a significant one ― especially for a state that’s been more conservative that then rest of the nation when it comes to lifting emergency restrictions.
“We are moving into other stages of normalcy that we’ve all waited for,” said Maui Mayor Mike Victorino, at the news conference.
Also Tuesday, Ige said restrictions on outdoor water sports would be lifted June 1, once again allowing surfing competitions, regattas and other water sporting events.
The state’s new mask modifications move Hawaii closer to the CDC’s guidance on masks.
Earlier this month, the CDC said vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors or indoors, except on public transportation and in other limited circumstances.
In the wake of that guidance, Gov. David Ige opted not to immediately relax Hawaii’s mask mandate, saying the state needed to stay the course until more people were vaccinated.
The decision put him in opposition to national trends and his own lieutenant governor, who said lifting the mandate for vaccinated people made sense.
Hawaii’s mask mandate previously required you to wear a mask in most instances indoors and outdoors if you’re within 6 feet of people.
Meanwhile, the debate about Hawaii’s other COVID emergency rules has heated up as many other states get rid of them altogether, reopening fully with no restrictions on businesses or activities.
There has also been significant conversation about how to launch a vaccine passport for trans-Pacific travelers. One is already in place for residents who travel inter-island, allowing them to forgo quarantine without getting tested for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the governor said the state hopes to launch a trans-Pacific vaccine passport for Hawaii residents by next month.
