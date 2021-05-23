Light winds prevail plus the super blood moon and Lahaina Noon!

More muggy weather as light winds keep coming our way the next couple of days.
Humid weather will continue as light winds remain in the forecast. Moderate trade winds will blow over the Big Island, but the rest of the state will see light and variable winds through Tuesday. The background wind flow may carry a few showers to windward areas, but winds will remain light enough for afternoon sea breezes to develop clouds and showers for interior and leeward ares. A weak upper trough will also keep the threat of thunderstorms over Big Island slopes for much of the week. Trade winds should return Wednesday. Also look up to the sky on Tuesday night into Wednesday as a lunar eclipse takes over and the next several days... in some spots across the islands... now shadows with Lahaina Noon!
At the beach, a series of small, long-period SSW and S swells continue to come our way, with slightly above-average wave heights for south shores for much of the week. A small NNW swell is forecast to peak Monday, bringing a small boost to surf along most north and west shores before fading Tuesday. Although the trade winds are diminishing, a fetch from the easterly winds just upstream of the islands will keep some small waves coming in for east shores through mid-week.
We’re also expecting nuisance coastal flooding during the afternoon and evening high tides this week, as high astronomical tides will combine with water levels that are running about a third of a foot above normal. Expect the possibility of normally-dry beaches and coastal infrastructure being inundated during the peak tides as early as Tuesday.
