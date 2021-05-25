‘Human-inflicted trauma’ caused deaths of 2 monk seals on Molokai, NOAA says

Molokai, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway into the recent deaths of two endangered Hawaiian monk seals found on the west side of Molokai.
NOAA Fisheries officials said they were found on April 27. Post-mortem exam results indicate that both seals died as a result of human-inflicted trauma. There were no other indications of health problems or diseases.
The seals who died were identified by their tracking numbers as RJ08, a 4-year-old male, and RK92, a 3-year-old female.
NOAA says both were born on Molokai and were known to frequent the west side. Just weeks prior to their mysterious deaths, they were spotted and appeared to be in healthy condition.
Including these deaths, there have been at least seven suspicious Hawaiian monk seal deaths on Molokai since 2009.
Information surrounding their deaths is being sought by wildlife officials. Tips can be called in to the NOAA OLE hotline at (800) 853-1964, DOCARE hotline at (808) 643-DLNR, or submitted via the DLNRTip app.
State and federal agencies are taking part in the investigation since killing an endangered species like the Hawaiian monk seal is a crime.
