Hawaii reports 23 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 23 new COVID cases Tuesday, pushing the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 35,924.
There were no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 496.
Of the new cases, 16 were on Oahu, two on Hawaii Island, one on Kauai, and one on Molokai. There were also three residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, the state Health Department has reported 932 cases.
So far, the state said has administered 1,473,716 vaccine doses. Some 48% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 56% have gotten at least one dose.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.