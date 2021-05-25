Governor gives green light for ocean sport competitions to resume

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday that surf tournaments and other ocean sport competitions will be allowed to resume in June.
In a press conference, the governor cited an increase in vaccinations among Hawaii residents as his reason for loosening restrictions.
Ige said outdoor sporting competitions like surfing, canoe paddling and swimming can be held beginning June 1.
The state had previously suspended all surfing competitions in January due to COVID health and safety concerns and the potential of large crowds gathering.
The decision to lift restictions for ocean sport competitions also came as community advocates questioned why youth sports were allowed to resume but surf competitions were still on hold.
In a letter sent to the governor in early-May, US Sen. Brian Schatz also called on Ige to lift restrictions for surf competitions.
The state said it will resume issuing permits for ocean activities, and the counties will issue permits for the use of parks. Permits will be issued with the understanding that health and safety protocols are followed to protect communities, contestants and spectators.
With ocean sport competitions allowed to resume, many government officials were happy with the changes.
“Our ocean sports are part of our island communities and they’re paramount in getting us back to health and safety and sanity of our island residents,” Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said.
“Surfing and outrigger canoe paddling are so much more than sports. They are a part of our culture and a way of life. I look forward to seeing our kids out in the water competing in surf contests and regattas again,” Schatz said.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.