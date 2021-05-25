Get ready for the ‘Super Flower Blood Moon.’ It’s happening this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will have a front row seat to an epic lunar eclipse this week.
Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, there will be a total lunar eclipse that will turn the moon blood red.
It’s the first lunar eclipse visible in Hawaii in two years. It also coincides with a Super Moon, meaning the moon will be closest to Earth, making it appear larger than normal.
Astronomers call it a “Super Flower Blood Moon” because of it’s color, and because it’s happening in the month of May. (No really, we didn’t make this up.)
The Earth’s shadow will begin to take over the moon at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday night, and the entire eclipse will last for five hours.
The climax of the eclipse, when the moon will be glowing most red, will happen at 1:18 a.m. and will only last for five minutes.
For best viewing, be sure to look toward the south east direction. Local weather will likely cooperate though spotty clouds in mauka areas might hamper the view for some people, though no major rain makers are expected during that time.
