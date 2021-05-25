Forecast: Light winds persist with spotty showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A low pressure system north of the state will keep light and variable winds in the forecast through Tuesday.
Light large scale winds will allow local scale land and sea breezes to develop.
Sea breezes will build clouds over island interior sections with a few showers will develop in the afternoon to early evening hours. Overnight land breezes will tend to clear out cloud cover with decreasing shower activity.
Light to moderate trade winds will return from Wednesday through Friday with lingering modified sea breezes over leeward slopes.
Trade winds will diminish once again over the holiday weekend with drier conditions expected.
The next small northwest swell is expected to increase north- and west-facing shore surf Wednesday night through Friday.
A series of small, long-period southwest to south swells originating form the southern hemisphere are arriving and will persist through Friday.
Peaking monthly high astronomical tides, along with water levels running up to a third of a foot above normal, will combine to produce nuisance coastal flooding during this week’s late afternoon or early evening high tides. Any flooding impacts will be the inundation of normally dry beaches and coastal infrastructure.
