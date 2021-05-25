Celebrate a cherished Hawaiian bird in this upcoming community art display

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The community is being invited to participate in a new art installation celebrating a key animal in the Hawaiian culture.
It’s free and open to the public. On Memorial Day weekend, May 29 and 30, the public is invited to head down to the Kaloko’eli Courtyard next to H Mart in Kakaako to make paper bird replicas of the manuokū, or white tern.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days. The hand-crafted birds will be covered in messages from creators and displayed on the fence of The Barn at SALT at Our Kaka’ako.
On Saturday, there will also be a talk story session with marine biologist Susan Scott who has written about the special bird.
“As we welcome the summer and the safe return of fun outdoor activities, we want to invite people to learn about this frequent visitor and friend of the Kaka’ako region, the manuokū bird, which has symbolized in Hawaiian culture the start of summer and the way home for traditional navigators,” Serge Krivatsy, Kamehameha Schools commercial real estate director of planning and development said.
“Providing fun and educational experiences for this innovative community is included in our vision for Our Kaka’ako,” Krivatsy added.
Birds can also be pre-made at home using the online guide here and dropped off to be included in the display.
Full details in the flier below:
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.