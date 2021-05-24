Woman found guilty of negligent homicide after deadly 2018 hit-and-run in Kona

Paulette Paulich mug shot (Source: Police)
By HNN Staff | May 24, 2021 at 1:37 PM HST - Updated May 24 at 1:37 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island woman faces 15 years in prison after she was found guilty of a deadly hit-and-run.

Paulette Paulich fled the scene of a 2018 crash when she rear ended a motorcyclist in South Kona on Highway 11.

The rider, 61-year old Mark Brown, eventually died of his injuries. Paulich initially pleaded not guilty after facing a first-degree negligent homicide charge.

Police previously said that inattention was a contributing factor to the crash.

A jury reached the guilty verdict last week.

Sentencing for Paulich is scheduled for July 28.

