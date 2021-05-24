Woman found guilty of negligent homicide after deadly 2018 hit-and-run in Kona

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island woman faces 15 years in prison after she was found guilty of a deadly hit-and-run.
Paulette Paulich fled the scene of a 2018 crash when she rear ended a motorcyclist in South Kona on Highway 11.
The rider, 61-year old Mark Brown, eventually died of his injuries. Paulich initially pleaded not guilty after facing a first-degree negligent homicide charge.
Police previously said that inattention was a contributing factor to the crash.
A jury reached the guilty verdict last week.
Sentencing for Paulich is scheduled for July 28.
