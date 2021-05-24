Warm humid weather with a chance of afternoon showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warm and humid conditions with light east to southeast winds are expected through the first half of the week. Clouds and showers will favor interior and leeward locations as the sea breezes develop through the afternoon and early evening periods. This could mean possible thunderstorms over the higher slopes of Hawaii Island; Molokai and Lanai has a 70-90% chance of rain today.
A return of light to moderate easterly trade winds will be possible through the second half of the week. Light east to southeast winds will be possible once again next weekend as another front stalls to the northwest.
Surf: A small north northwest swell will peak today. This will provide a small boost to surf heights along most north and west facing shores before it gradually fades tomorrow. The next small northwest swell is expected to increase north and west facing shore surf Wednesday night through Friday. A series of small, long period southwest to south swells, which are expected to arrive through today and persist through Friday,
