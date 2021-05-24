Warm humid weather with a chance of afternoon showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warm and humid conditions with light east to southeast winds are expected through the first half of the week. Clouds and showers will favor interior and leeward locations as the sea breezes develop through the afternoon and early evening periods. This could mean possible thunderstorms over the higher slopes of Hawaii Island; Molokai and Lanai has a 70-90% chance of rain today.