Pool noodles help rallying bicyclists bring attention to an overlooked Hawaii law

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of people rallied for safer roads for bicyclists over the weekend while bringing awareness to an existing law that some worry drivers are overlooking.
By law, drivers must give at least three feet of space when passing a bicyclist.
The rule has been around for three years, but advocates say some motorists are not aware it exists.
The Hawaii Bicycling League (HBL) points to recent hit-and-run crashes that have severely injured bicyclists including one in Hawaii Kai on Easter and another in Ewa Beach on April 25.
During Sunday’s rally, the “#Safe Us” Bike Team rode with noodles to visually show how far cars should be from them.
The group rode from Magic Island to Diamond Head then headed to the capitol and joined sign-wavers, which included the Manago family whose son Zach was killed on his bike ten years ago.
“It seems like it was just yesterday that the incident happened and so hopefully, it doesn’t happen to anybody out there,” said Zach’s Father, Dennis. “There’s a lot of emotion, a lot of pain you know it doesn’t just go away tomorrow, it’s always there.”
“So hopefully, with these kinds of rallies, you can help people be more aware of who’s out there and what the vulnerability is for them,” added Dennis.
Shannon Gripper one of the volunteers of the #SafeUs Bike Team said he was a victim of a hit and run.
Gripper said it’s a situation he has learned to live with.
“So, I’m always trying to take up only what I need, no more, no less,” said Gripper. “And this is really good for us as cyclists because it gives us an awareness of what we need to do and respect for automobiles in terms of honoring our distance as well.”
Gripper say the three feet space gives them enough room to avoid potholes, glass or debris on the road.
The Hawaii Business League also says that in addition to space concerns bikers are also seeing more aggressive drivers.
