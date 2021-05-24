It’s not winter, but Mauna Kea is dusted white with snow

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Even though summer is nearing and the days are getting hotter, snow is still present in Hawaii.
Officials say on Saturday night, a severe thunderstorm swept over the mountain and dropped snow along with quarter-inch-sized hail.
This time, rather than just the summit, the snow fell in the mid-level section, which has an elevation of about 9,000 feet. The towering clouds mixed with orographic lift led to favorable conditions for the snow and hail, meteorologists said.
The hazardous conditions prompted officials to urge caution for those traversing the area.
Monday afternoon, the Mauna Kea Visitor Information Station reported weather conditions to be 2.11 °C, or about 35 degrees °F.
