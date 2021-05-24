Homicide investigation underway following apparent shooting in Nanakuli

By HNN Staff | May 24, 2021 at 5:00 AM HST - Updated May 24 at 6:14 AM

NANAKULI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in an apparent shooting in Nanakuli early Monday, Honolulu police said.

Authorities responded to the scene at Hakimo and Paakea roads around 1:30 a.m.

HPD said upon arrival, officers found a man’s body on the side of the road.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the victim, a man in his 30s, had suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

Police did not have any information on any suspects.

A portion of Paakea Road, between Hakimo and Iliili roads, remains shut down as the investigation continues.

This story will be updated.

