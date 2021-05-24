Hawaiian Airlines is hiring ... and offering $2,000 sign-on bonuses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines is scrambling to fill more than 400 positions ahead of what’s expected to be a busy summer travel season.
The airline said it saw a rebound in demand in the first quarter and has recalled nearly all of its furloughed employees.
The new hires are need to backfill vacant positions and fill openings for new routes.
The need to fill positions is “particularly acute” on Maui. The airline said it’s offering a “$2,000 sign-on bonus to attract experienced applicants for most jobs”
