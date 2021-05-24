Hawaii reports 34 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 34 new COVID cases Monday, pushing the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 35,901.
There were no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 496.
Of the new cases, 23 were on Oahu, five on Hawaii Island and six on Maui.
In the last 14 days, the state Health Department has reported 978 cases.
So far, the state said has administered 1,463,440 vaccine doses. Some 48% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 56% have gotten at least one dose.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
