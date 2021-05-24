Deemed an ‘imminent health hazard,’ DOH shuts down a Maui pizza parlor

KAHULUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maggots, roaches and risks for cross contamination were among the hazards found that prompted health inspectors to shut down Pizza in Paradise on Maui.
The Kahului restaurant received a red placard from the Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch last week after the stomach-churning violations were found during a routine inspection.
The Kahului establishment was ordered to immediately close after inspectors found a lengthy list of food safety violations, which included:
- A large pot containing old food on the kitchen floor contained live, moving maggots;
- Roaches were observed in several areas of the kitchen, indicating a healthy breeding population;
- Plates of food left in the former dining area have not been discarded and these are covered with small flies of unknown type, possibly fruit flies;
- The facility is completely filled with items such as boxes and old equipment;
- Hand sink, counter tops and food prep areas used to store food items did not appear to not have been cleaned in a long time;
- Vegetables that appear to be rotten on outer surfaces were stored with other vegetables and it unclear whether they were discarded or used in food preparation;
- Raw beef, pork and poultry are completely packed in the two-door chill and are not arranged to prevent cross-contamination;
- Foods are not refrigerated and stored at proper temperatures; and
- Many items such as opened canned goods and bottled goods are on counters with mold growth.
The restaurant, operated by Pacific Restaurant Management, LLC was given orders to clean up and have professional pest treatment done before they can reopen.
A follow-up inspection will be performed to see if violations have been addressed.
