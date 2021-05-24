Contractor apologizes for lack of transparency following Molokai COVID outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A contractor linked to a COVID outbreak on Molokai has apologized to the community for a lack of transparency on the incident.
AritaPoulson General Contracting issued the apology in connection with a cluster earlier this month at their work site at Molokai General Hospital.
“First and foremost, we owe the Molokai community and Molokai General Hospital an apology for the fear and confusion that has occurred,” the contractor said.
“Our respect for the privacy of our employees was our initial concern. We realize by not being transparent at the beginning, this led to misinformation, confusion and understandable fear.”
The company says an employee showed symptoms after receiving a Moderna vaccine but thought they were from the inoculation so he kept working and did not inform his supervisors.
When symptoms worsened, he got tested and found out he had COVID. At least five workers have tested positive since then.
In addition to apologizing, AritaPoulson says they are reinforcing safety health policies.
This includes a mandate that any employee displaying any illness or any family member of an employee who is symptomatic must report to a supervisor and stay home.
Violators will be subject to disciplinary action.
The company is also reinforcing an existing policy that limits the number of people in any group setting to no more than 10.
