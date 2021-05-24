Bed bugs keep unemployment call center at Hawaii Convention Center closed

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re trying to get through to the unemployment office, you’re going to need even more patience than usual.
Officials said Monday that the unemployment claims call center at the Hawaii Convention Center remains closed as pest control crews grapple with a bed bug issue.
The call center was closed last Thursday for the issue and officials had hoped to reopen it Monday.
But a spokesman with the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said that the reopening had been pushed back as the state works with the convention center to address the issue.
With the call center closed, calls are being rerouted to overwhelmed local unemployment offices. Those offices don’t have the same capacity so it’s proven more difficult for people to get through.
“The DLIR Call Center at the convention center remains closed for continued pest control treatment until further notice,” the office said, in a Twitter post on Monday morning.
“All calls will continued to be routed to our local UI claims offices. The public’s patience is requested during this time as we operate at a reduced capacity.”
This story will be updated.
