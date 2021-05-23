UH updates season ticket information for 2021 football season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced on Friday that they will start allocating season tickets for the 2021 Rainbow Warriors football season.
The changes are being made to accommodate for the ‘Bows to play home games on campus at Clarence T.C. Ching Field — the first time in program history.
UH officials will allow about 9,000 fans at games in the fall, with it unknown at this time how many of those seats will be season ticket holders.
‘Bows fans who were football season ticket holders in 2019 and H-Club members for the UH spring season will be the first to be able to get football season tickets this season.
Priority of the two will go to the fans who spent the most H-Club dollars in 2021-2022 — that is seat premiums + membership payments — with the other tiebreaker going to the fan with the total number of football season tickets bought since 2001.
Season ticket holders will be notified in mid-June for the 2021 football season, with UH also giving out the limits on season tickets based on H-Club status.
H-Club status and cost:
- National Champion ($25,000): 12 tickets
- All-American ($10,000): 6 tickets
- All-Conference ($4,000): 4 tickets
- Captain ($2,000): 2 tickets
- Starter ($1,000): 2 tickets
- Varsity ($500): 2 tickets
- Fan ($50): 2 tickets
Prices for end zone season tickets will go for about $150 to $250, while sideline seats will cost $400 to $500 — both include a premium seat cost.
A limited number for single game tickets will be available to those who weren’t able to secure season tickets and for the general public — a student section will be allocated for UH-Manoa students as well.
UH Athletics plans to play home football games at Ching field until at least 2024 — the expected completion year of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District — with the first game ever in Manoa is set for September 4th against Portland State.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.