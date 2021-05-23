4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Hawaii Island following smaller quakes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of Hawaii Island was rocked by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake Sunday.
The quake shook the Volcano area of the island around 11:40 a.m. No tsunami was generated and no major damage was reported.
The 4.2 quake was the largest of several logged Sunday. Prior to it, there was a 3.6 magnitude and a 3.4 magnitude earthquake recorded by the USGS. Two others were logged below the 3 magnitude threshold.
Scientists have been tracking increased activity on Hawaii Island over the last few months between Mauna Loa and Kilauea. While activity may be increasing, they aren’t worried about an imminent eruption.
