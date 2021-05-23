Light winds prevail over most of the state before the trades return briefly

Humid weather will continue as light winds remain in the forecast. Moderate trade winds will blow over the Big Island, but the rest of the state will see light and variable winds through Tuesday. The background wind flow may carry a few showers to windward areas, but winds will remain light enough for afternoon sea breezes to develop clouds and showers for interior and leeward ares. A weak upper trough will also keep the threat of thunderstorms over Big Island slopes for much of the week. Trade winds should return Wednesday. Also look up to the sky on Tuesday night into Wednesday as a lunar eclipse takes over and the next several days... in some spots across the islands... now shadows with Lahaina Noon!